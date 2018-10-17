After dropping from a 3-0 start to a 3-3 record, including 0-3 in the Big Ten, can Minnesota get back on track aginst Nebraska, which has shockingly lost all six of its games so far this season? The Cornhuskers may be 0-6, but they're favored by four points against the Gophers. Here's everything you need to follow the game from Lincoln.

Gameview: Statistics and game play-by-play

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.

Keep up on our Live Blog

Television: BTN

Radio: 100.3 FM, Gophers Radio Network, XM/Sirius Ch. 210, Streaming Ch. 972

Tickets: StubHub | Ticket King

Big Ten scoreboard and schedule

Zack Annexstad

Team statistics: Gophers | Nebraska

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson

Rosters: Gophers | Nebraska

Latest Nebraska news and national rankings

Latest Gophers news and national rankings

Coach P. J. Fleck

College football scoreboard and schedule