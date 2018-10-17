Gophers
Gophers vs. Nebraska: Live blog, rosters, game info, depth charts, TV-radio and more
Play-by-play, updated statistics, a Live Blog and more are a click away to help you follow Saturday's Big Ten game between the Gophers and Cornhuskers in Lincoln, Neb.
October 17, 2018 — 3:00pm
After dropping from a 3-0 start to a 3-3 record, including 0-3 in the Big Ten, can Minnesota get back on track aginst Nebraska, which has shockingly lost all six of its games so far this season? The Cornhuskers may be 0-6, but they're favored by four points against the Gophers. Here's everything you need to follow the game from Lincoln.
Gameview: Statistics and game play-by-play
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.
Keep up on our Live Blog
Television: BTN
Radio: 100.3 FM, Gophers Radio Network, XM/Sirius Ch. 210, Streaming Ch. 972
Tickets: StubHub | Ticket King
Big Ten scoreboard and schedule
Team statistics: Gophers | Nebraska
Rosters: Gophers | Nebraska
Latest Nebraska news and national rankings
Latest Gophers news and national rankings
College football scoreboard and schedule
