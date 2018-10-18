Scouting report Gophers at Nebraska

2:30 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium (BTN, 100.3-FM)

A look at the Cornhuskers

The triumphant return that many in Husker Nation had hoped for with native son Scott Frost hasn’t happened, with Nebraska 0-6 for the first time and riding a 10-game losing streak. The Huskers (0-4 Big Ten) have lost in gut-wrenching ways, too, by surrendering a 28-20 third-quarter lead in a 33-28 loss to Colorado; falling 24-19 to Troy at home; and this past Saturday squandering a 10-point lead in the final 5:41 of regulation in a 34-31 overtime loss at Northwestern. “It’s frustrating. That’s for sure,’’ linebacker Luke Gifford said. “At this point, the rah, rah stuff — that’s got to go. I think we have passed that point.’’

Player to watch: JD Spielman, WR

The sophomore from Eden Prairie is having an outstanding season, with 40 receptions for 537 yards and six touchdowns. Spielman, whose father, Rick, is the Vikings general manager, is averaging 124 all-purpose yards per game, which ranks sixth in the Big Ten and third among receivers. Spielman’s value isn’t lost on Gophers coach P.J. Fleck. “He’s fast. He’s explosive. He’s dynamic. He catches the ball well. He’s got a great catch radius. He blocks. He plays hard,’’ Fleck said. “They do a lot of things with him and they move him all over the field.’’

From the coach: Scott Frost

After leading Central Florida to a 13-0 record and Peach Bowl victory over Auburn last year, Frost left Orlando to take over Nebraska’s rebuilding job. Though the Huskers are winless, they have shown bright spots, such as an offense that averages 440.5 yards per game, fifth in the Big Ten. The defense, however, is giving up 445.8. “I got asked a hundred times what’s a good result this year, what’s a good record and how many games do you want to win,’’ said Frost, the former national championship-winning quarterback for Nebraska. “My answer then was the same as it is now, we have to get better day by day.’’

Randy Johnson