Gophers vs. Ohio State: Live blog, rosters, game info, depth charts, TV-radio and more
Play-by-play, updated statistics, a Live Blog and more are a click away to help you follow Saturday's Big Ten game between the Gophers and Buckeyes
October 11, 2018 — 2:50pm
Can the Gophers do something they haven't been able to achieve since the year 2000. That was when they defeated Ohio State 35-31. Minnesota has lost its first two Big ten games to Maryland and Iowa and comes into this game as more than a four-touchdown underdog. Here's everything you need to follow the game from Columbus.
