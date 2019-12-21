Sophomore heavyweight Gable Steveson, whose suspension from the Gophers wrestling team was lifted earlier in the day, beat Blake Wolters of South Dakota State 21-8 in the last match of a dual meet on Friday night in Brookings, S.D. His four-point major decision made the final score Minnesota 22, SDSU 10.

Steveson, who placed third in the NCAA meet last season, had 10 takedowns.

After the Hennepin County Attorney announced it would not charge Stevenson and teammate Dylan Martinez in a sexual assault case, the University of Minnesota athletic department allowed both to rejoin the team for the first time this season. Martinez was not in Friday’s lineup.

After the Jackrabbits took a one-point lead after two bouts, the Gophers won the next five matches to clinch the victory.

In the only match between two ranked wrestlers, No. 5 Brayton Lee of the Gophers beat No. 15 Henry Pohlmeyer 4-3 at 149 pounds.

Kurth commits to U

Etc.

• Forward Connor Kurth of Gentry Academy in Vadnais Heights committed to the Gophers on Twitter. He is 5-11, 190 pounds and plays for 16U Genty Galaxy team, In 20 games this season, he has 30 goals and 70 points for an 18-2 team in the North American Prospects League.

• Minot State assistant Tanner Spencer was named the University of Mary’s head baseball coach. … The NSIC school in Bismarck, N.D., also announced it is adding men’s and women’s golf teams beginning with the 2020 fall semester.

• St. John’s was ranked No. 25 in Collegiate Baseball’s preseason NCAA Division III poll.