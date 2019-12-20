Two University of Minnesota wrestlers will not be charged in a sexual assault investigation, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Friday.

In a news conference, Freeman said there was “inadequate evidence” to prosecute the case. He said that few details will be announced because his office doesn’t believe in “re-victimizing the victim.”

The two wrestlers in question, star wrestler Gable Steveson and teammate Dylan Martinez, were arrested in June on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct. They were released from jail pending the investigation.

Attorney Christa Groshek, who is representing Steveson, said she had received no updates on the case.

“I’ve asked for updates, I’ve contacted the county attorney’s office frequently, and they’ve not provided us with any information, which is frustrating,” she said. “My client is looking for some clarity about what’s happening, where things are going.

“He maintains his innocence.”

Dylan Martinez

It’s unclear whether Martinez has legal representation.

A male caller in the 1800 block of Dayton Avenue in St. Paul made the initial 911 about the alleged incident. He reported to St. Paul police that his friend had been assaulted. St. Paul referred the call to Minneapolis, where the alleged incident occurred.

The U did not name the wrestlers when news of the alleged incident broke, but issued a statement noting that two athletes had been suspended from team activity.

Groshek said Friday that Steveson has since been allowed to practice with the team but not compete. He continues to attend classes.

Steveson is preparing to compete in the Olympics, Groshek said.

“That’s something he’s had his eye on,” she said. “He’s mentally prepared. He wants to get back.”

Steveson was a Minnesota wrestling star long before he arrived at the U. He won four straight high school wrestling championships and compiled a 212-3 record for Apple Valley. As a freshman at the U, he scored 35 victories and two losses for the Gophers and finished third at the 2019 NCAA Championships.

Martinez has two years of eligibility remaining with the U after not wrestling last year. Before joining the Gophers, he wrestled for Fresno City College and was a two-time California Community College champion. He wrestled for Clovis (Calif.) High School and contributed to its 91 consecutive dual meet victories.