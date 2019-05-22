The Gophers have had three recruits decommit this month. And while that might seem like a cause for pause, coach P.J. Fleck isn't too concerned.

"It’s May. We have a lot of commits that are early. There are 642 decommits across the country. I think last year and the year prior, that’s averaging five to six per team. It’s just part of college football," Fleck said in Owatonna at the Coaches Caravan stop Tuesday. "It’s where our game is right now, especially with portals and transfers, guys who commit really early. Every team goes through it. We’ve gone through it the last couple years. We’re getting more and more attention in recruiting. There’s a lot more people coming after us in recruiting, which is a good thing.

"I think people should be excited about what we’re doing in recruiting because all eyes are coming to us. That’s what we want to be able to have," Fleck continued. "Sure, there are people who decommit, but we’re going to focus on the ones who do commit and the ones who really want to be Gophers from start to finish. Those races aren’t done yet, either. We’ll have some other people join our team very shortly as well."

Fleck also said the players are back on campus after maybe the world's shortest summer break and ran their first player practices Monday.

You can check out Marcus Fuller's notebook here for an update on freshman running back Jason Williamson's injury. Fleck also said wildcat quarterback Seth Green and defensive lineman Winston DeLattiboudere are back healthy after missing spring ball. Pretty sure those were "lower-body injuries" for both.

Big up to Marcus for sharing these quotes from Owatonna. I'll be in Dellwood tonight (Wednesday) for the next caravan stop and will let you know what more tidbits I pick up.