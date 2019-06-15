The Gophers picked up another international recruit on Saturday.
On a weekend filled with official visits, strong-side defensive end Melle Kreuder announced his commitment to the Gophers on Twitter. The Germany native is 6-3, 235 pounds. He is the ninth member of the 2020 class and not yet ranked, according to 247Sports.com.
Earlier this week, the Gopher also garnered a commitment from a Netherlands cornerback.
I'm excited to announce that I committed to the Minnesota Gophers. #gogophers#RTB#SkiUMah pic.twitter.com/ceNik0uS5z— Melle Kreuder (@KreuderMelle) June 15, 2019
