The Gophers added some international flavor to their 2020 recruiting class. 

Richard Agyekum, a 5-9, 155-pound cornerback, announced his verbal commitment on Twitter on Sunday night. He is from the Netherlands and does not yet have a rating, according to 247Sports.com. 

He is the eighth member of the Gophers’ 2020 group. 

Older Post

Gophers get commitment from Nashville tight end