The Gophers added some international flavor to their 2020 recruiting class.
Richard Agyekum, a 5-9, 155-pound cornerback, announced his verbal commitment on Twitter on Sunday night. He is from the Netherlands and does not yet have a rating, according to 247Sports.com.
He is the eighth member of the Gophers’ 2020 group.
After a great talk with @Coach_Fleck @Coach_Chance @coachharasymiak I am proud to announce, that I commit to the University of Minnesota #SkiUMah @BCollier56 @PPIRecruits @ElitePrestige2 pic.twitter.com/rTTrTWzO7u— Richard Agyekum���� (@RichardKAgyekum) June 10, 2019
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Gophers Football
Gophers
Gophers add Netherlands cornerback to 2020 recruiting class
He's the eighth member in that group.
Gophers
Gophers get commitment from Nashville tight end
Austin Henderson is the seventh member of the 2020 recruiting class.
Vikings
Gophers' Coughlin honed pass-rushing technique with Broncos star
Senior defensive end Carter Coughlin spent a recent few days on the UNLV campus working with Broncos great Von Miller and other NFL-caliber players at Miller's pass-rush summit.
Gophers
Gophers release junior college safety Owens from National Letter of Intent
Junior college All-American Gervarrius Owens might have competed for a starting job with the Gophers this fall. Instead, he's taking his talents to Houston.
Gophers
Gophers open football season with 8 p.m. kickoff against SDSU in August
Five of the 12 game times for the upcoming Gophers football season have been decided.