The Gophers have opened an additional training camp practice to the public, the team announced Wednesday.
Fans can attend the 7:45 p.m. session Thursday at TCF Bank Stadium. West Plaza gates open at 7:30 p.m.
Practice 4:30 p.m. Friday at the outdoor fields at Athletes Village is also still open to the public, as previously announced. That session will be "modified," however.
One more open practice, 4:15 p.m. Aug. 16 at Athletes Village, is also on the schedule.
