Gophers Athletic Director Mark Coyle received a two-year contract extension Friday, extending his deal through 2026.

The Board of Regents approved the extension at its monthly meeting.

Hired away from Syracuse in 2016, Coyle received a three-year contract extension in 2018, which kept his base salary at $850,000 with a chance to earn more than $1 million with incentives.

“Gopher Athletics has excelled under Director Coyle’s leadership, not only winning in competition but, more importantly, setting records in the classroom and investing countless hours in community service,” University President Joan Gabel said in the news release.

Coyle added: “I am incredibly grateful for the support of President Gabel and the Board of Regents. Their belief and trust in our department has been tremendous and is a significant reason why we have been successful.”