Franconia Sculpture Park disclosed that it terminated co-founder/CEO John Hock in August for “inappropriate conduct toward a young female.”

After initially declining to explain his abrupt departure, the president of Franconia’s board of directors, Dorothy Goldie, took the unusual step of releasing a “truthful reason for termination letter” after 124 artists wrote to demand Hock’s reinstatement as leader of the 43-acre arts park near Taylors Falls, Minn., and the resignation of its board.

“We understand that the privacy surrounding Mr. Hock’s termination has caused you unease and may be perceived as secrecy to those not closely involved in the process,” Goldie said in an emailed response, dated Sept. 25. “However, the reasons are sensitive for both Mr. Hock as well as the individuals involved.”

Attached to the email was a one-sentence letter to Hock, dated Aug. 30 and signed by Goldie:

“Per your request, the reason for your termination was your inappropriate conduct toward a young female artist at the Park.”

Goldie would not discuss details of the incident.

Hock, in an email to the Star Tribune Thursday, said it “occurred in a consensual setting, after work hours, and off Sculpture Park property.” He called it a “regrettable conversation over drinks that included some sexual content.” He said there was “no coercion, no harassment, and no sexual touching of any kind.”

The incident occurred in the past six months, according to Minneapolis attorney Kate Bischoff, who was hired by Franconia’s board to investigate the incident.

According to Goldie, Franconia’s board ordered the outside investigation immediately after receiving a complaint from the woman, who has not been identified.

Hock said he was interviewed as part of the investigation, “and forthrightly admitted to the conversation.” But he said he “was never advised that my job was in jeopardy. I never saw the ‘report,’ and, before deciding my fate, the board adamantly refused even to allow me to appear before them to address the situation.”

Instead, he said the board delivered a “take-it-or-leave-it” ultimatum to his attorney, along with a “meager separation agreement that included expansive confidentiality and non-disparagement provisions. ... The board has steadfastly rejected my repeated requests to participate in a professionally moderated mediation in an effort to preserve the viability and vitality of the sculpture park I created and love, and to salvage my damaged reputation.”

Goldie, in her email to the artists, said that “a fair process was followed, and all parties participated.” In a subsequent email to Franconia’s advisory board, Goldie said Hock met with Bischoff “for over an hour. His voice was heard.” She said his attorney subsequently “was provided in writing with the results of our investigation and John was given an opportunity to respond in writing before the board deliberated. He chose not to.”

Meanwhile, Lily Reeves Montgomery, an Alabama-based artist who was an intern at Franconia in 2016, posted an open letter to the park’s board on Facebook, saying she “was the subject of sexual harassment at Franconia” by Hock.

“My safety while I was an intern was jeopardized, and my trust in professional relationships questioned,” she wrote. “Franconia Sculpture Park is a wonderful place. I made wonderful friends and colleagues there, and was lucky to live in such an artistically nurturing environment. However, I believe that there should be no place for manipulative, dishonest, or inappropriate power relationships.”

Reeves Montgomery said she decided to write the letter after receiving emails in support of Hock, “advocating for a ‘safe place,’ ‘community impact’ and a ‘safe future’ [at Franconia]. I want to make clear that none of these are possible with John Hock as director.”

She did not respond to requests for an interview. Bischoff said Reeves Montgomery is not the woman whose complaint led to Hock’s dismissal.

Founded in 1996, Franconia is a popular day-trip destination, featuring more than 120 sculptures in a peaceful rural setting.