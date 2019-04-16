A University of Minnesota student who claimed she was raped by Richard Liu, a Chinese billionaire, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court.

The lawsuit, which names both Liu and his company, JD.com as defendants, accuses Liu of arranging to have the woman, a 20-year-old business doctorate candidate at the Carlson School of Management, lured to a dinner to honor her at Uptown restaurant. There he encouraged her to drink to excess, the lawsuit said, then had her driven back to her apartment where he raped her. The company paid the bill for the dinner and Liu’s staff helped facilitate the assault, the suit alleges. The woman is named in the lawsuit, but the Star Tribune does not identify alleged sexual assault victims without their permission.

The lawsuit alleges that the woman suffered bodily injury, and mental anguish, causing her to drop out of the university.

Liu is listed by Forbes magazine as the 272nd richest person in the world, the suit notes, and JD.com, which operates a business in China similar to Amazon, is publicly traded in the United States.

Liu is listed by both his Americanized name, Richard Liu and by his Chinese name, Liu Qiangdong.

Liu was arrested on Aug. 31, 2018 after the student made the allegations. Four months later, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office declined to charge Liu with rape, saying it could not be assured that it could convince a jury beyond a reasonable doubt. But the standard in a civil trial, were it to go to a jury is the “preponderance of evidence,” making it more likely the woman would prevail, according to Joseph Daly, an emeritus professor at Mitchell-Hamline School of Law in St. Paul.

The woman’s attorney asks for more than $50,000, a standard legal figure in lawsuits. Daly said that 90% of civil suits settle and he predicted this suit will settle also, because neither Liu or his company will want to air the details in a public trial covered by the media. He predicted the “sky’s the limit” in terms of a settlement, and said if he was the lawyer, he would start by asking for $30,000,000 to $40,000,000.

The student is also listed in the suit but it is the Star Tribune’s policy not to name individuals who claim they have been sexually assaulted.