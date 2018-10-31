Above: Diane and Alan Page with their art collection. Photo credit: Renee Jones Schneider for the Star Tribune.
It's not easy saying goodbye to Marilyn and Mao, but one famous Minnesotan did just that.
The NFL Hall of Famer-turned-Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page bid farewell to two Warhol artworks in the art collection he shared with his late wife, Diane Sims Page, who passed away earlier this month. At a Phillips Auction in New York City on October 17, "Marilyn" sold for $325,000 and "Mao" departed for a price tag of $56,250.
“We have enjoyed living with the Warhols over the years, but it feels like the right time to pass the more contemporary works along so that we can focus on the historical pieces in the collection,” wrote Georgi Page, Director of the Alan and Diane Page Collection.
The couple resonated with Warhol because of the ways he appropriated cultural icons and recreated them in his own vision.
The former Viking star Alan Page, now retired, served 26-years on the Minnesota Supreme Court, and founded the Page Education Foundation, which provides financial assistance to minority students in exchange for mentorship of younger students. The organization provided thousands of scholarships to students of color. Diane Sims Page, a philanthropist, was executive director of the Page Education Foundation.
In letting go of the Warhols, the collection allows more room for works that “speak directly to our unresolved racial history and its current legacy," according to Georgi Page.
The Pages' collection also includes artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Romare Bearden, Jim Dine, Carrie Mae Weems, Clementine Hunter and Charles White.
