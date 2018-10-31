Above: Diane and Alan Page with their art collection. Photo credit: Renee Jones Schneider for the Star Tribune.

It's not easy saying goodbye to Marilyn and Mao, but one famous Minnesotan did just that.

“We have enjoyed living with the Warhols over the years, but it feels like the right time to pass the more contemporary works along so that we can focus on the historical pieces in the collection,” wrote Georgi Page, Director of the Alan and Diane Page Collection .

"Marilyn" (1967) by Andy Warhol. Screenprint in colors, on wove paper. Image courtesy of Phillips.

The two Warhol prints were iconic finds in the Pages' Kenwood neighborhood home. They were displayed opposite from each other, intended for “maximum impact," according to the Pages.

“ As the house was nearing completion, we purchased Marilyn from a downtown gallery in 1976. We did not know much about art, but we went looking for a Warhol — the only name in art that we recognized," wrote Diane Sims Page. "We loved his Campbell’s Soup cans, the Marilyns , Lizzes and Chairmans ."

The Pages, a multi-racial family, have always been fiercely committed to social justice. Daughter Georgi Page described her parents as "an amazing team," and that "they completed one another," as she said to the Star Tribune

The couple resonated with Warhol because of the ways he appropriated cultural icons and recreated them in his own vision.

The former Viking star Alan Page, now retired, served 26-years on the Minnesota Supreme Court, and founded the Page Education Foundation, which provides financial assistance to minority students in exchange for mentorship of younger students. The organization provided thousands of scholarships to students of color. Diane Sims Page, a philanthropist, was executive director of the Page Education Foundation.

In letting go of the Warhols, the collection allows more room for works that “speak directly to our unresolved racial history and its current legacy," according to Georgi Page.

The Pages' collection also includes artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Romare Bearden, Jim Dine, Carrie Mae Weems, Clementine Hunter and Charles White.