Keep up with tonight's preseason opener between the Vikings and saints in New Orleans. Click below for stats, social media links and more on the game.
Game stats and updates from NFL.com
Star Tribune football writer Ben Goessling on Twitter from New Orleans.
TV: KMSP (Ch. 9) Radio: 100.3 FM and Vikings radio network, XM/Sirius
Depth charts: Vikings | Saints
Latest team and NFL news on our Vikings page
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Minneapolis
U.S. Bank Stadium becomes first to achieve LEED Platinum status
Three-year-old stadium already won LEED gold for design.
Golf
Hur shoots 62, leads weather-delayed Ladies Scottish Open
Mi Jung Hur surged into a two-shot lead Friday in the rain-delayed second round of the Ladies Scottish Open, getting the best of the draw and finishing in the early evening with a 9-under 62.
Vikings
NFL At 100: Raiders' slow exit from Oakland painful for fans
The slow, agonizing demise of the Oakland Raiders will continue for at least one more season.
Vikings
Updates and more: Follow the Vikings-Saints preseason opener here
Keep up with tonight's preseason opener between the Vikings and saints in New Orleans. Click here for stats, social media links and more on the game.
Vikings
Shurmur: Good start by Jones does not create QB controversy
An outstanding debut by heir apparent Daniel Jones doesn't make for a quarterback competition for the New York Giants, at least for now.