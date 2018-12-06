Surely, Joanna Gaines has been to Minnesota before. After all, the farmhouse chic designer’s Magnolia collaboration with Target has been around for a year and one would assume that the business deal required a few trips to Target headquarters.

But during a visit to Minneapolis this week, Gaines lamented on social media that she forgot her coat. In a photo of a snow-covered landscape posted in a story on her Instagram account, Gaines wrote: “Too bad I forgot my coat.”

The wardrobe oversight sent Gaines to at least one North Loop clothing boutique, Pacifier, to buy some warm clothes for her five-month-old baby, Crew. The high in Minneapolis Monday was 28 degrees.

“It seemed like she needed cold weather things,” said Pacifier store manager and buyer Katrina Bean. “She spent 20 minutes shopping and bought quite a few things.”

Gaines took a moment to pose for a photo with Bean, who said that after shopping at Pacifier, Gaines then went next door to stationary store Russell and Hazel.

“I totally fan-girled,” Bean said. “She was just as sweet and beautiful and gracious in person as she is on television.”

Later in the evening, Gaines took to her Insta Stories to post a photo of her son wearing a Huggalug hat she purchased from the store.