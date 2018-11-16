Fun with the 'girls'

Gather the besties, and find out what the latest trends are in holiday decor and gift-giving at Gertens Girls' Night Out. Enjoy light refreshments, and participate in holiday-themed workshops. Guests will receive discounts on holiday merchandise, a free collectible with a $50 purchase, and can enter drawings for prizes and gifts. 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 21, 28 and Dec. 5. Gertens, 5500 Blaine Av., Inver Grove Heights. gertens.com

Holiday inspiration

Usher in the holiday season with flair and style. Bachman's will offer the ideas you need to transform your home into a holiday wonderland during "Inspiration Night." Sample bites, and sip on wine while strolling through the garden center and stopping at inspiration stations. 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 29. $10. Bachman's, 6010 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. bachmans.com.

Holiday wreath workshop

The staff at Tangletown Gardens will demonstrate wreath-making during a workshop. Learn how to design a wreath using balsam fir, boxwood and accessories that can last through the winter. 6 p.m. Dec. 5. $69, reservations required at tangletowngardens.com. 5353 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls. tangletowngardens.com.

MELISSA WALKER

Festive table

Jenn Hovland, owner of Fleur de Louise Flower Studio in Stillwater, will demonstrate how to design a floral arrangement of fresh autumn flowers for a Thanksgiving centerpiece, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19, at Bad Weather Brewery, 414 W. 7th St., St. Paul. The Minnesota State Horticultural Society class is $45, $40 for members. Cost includes centerpiece materials and a Bad Weather house beer or soda. Register at northerngardener.org.

Holiday decor workshops

Gather ideas and details on the latest holiday styles, including country, urban, classic and repurposed vintage, 7 p.m. Nov. 21, 28 and Dec. 5. An "Illuminate the Holidays Workshop" with lighting tips and tricks will be offered at 7 p.m. Nov. 21. Learn how to design a wreath with fresh greens and accents, at 6 p.m. Nov. 21 and 28. Free. Or create a pot to bring home at the Spruce Tip Planter Party, 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 18. Cost $50 or $65, depending on planter size. Gertens, 5500 Blaine Av., Inver Grove Heights. Register at gertens.com.

LYNN UNDERWOOD

Lighting for a cause

Twin Cities interior designer Andrew Flesher is one of 15 designers nationwide who have created a lampshade as part of a fundraiser for a solar lighting nonprofit. Flesher's design, which contrasts a casual white ceramic lamp base with a patchwork of handmade Fortuny fabrics, will be on display through the month of November in the Scherping Westphal furniture showroom, 275 Market St., #209, at International Market Square in Minneapolis. It's part of Vaughan Design's "Made in the Shade" campaign. For every social media post that uses the hashtags #vaughanxwattsoflove and #madeintheshade, Vaughan will donate $1 to Watts of Love, a global nonprofit that distributes solar lighting and technology to people who lack access to reliable energy.

Kim Palmer