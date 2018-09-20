A Life Time Work space opened last month at Life Time’s athletic club in Ardmore, Pa. Courtesy Life Time

The first Life Time Work co-working space in the Twin Cities will open at the Towers at West End in St. Louis Park early next year.

The 28,000-square-foot space will be located in the 1600 West End Tower near the Shops at West End close to the Interstate 394 and Hwy. 100 interchange.

It will be Life Time’s second co-working space to open in North America. The first Life Time Work opened in April in Pennsylvania. The Chanhassen fitness giant plans to continue to open dozens more co-working spaces in the next few years.

“We all have seen the impact of technology advancements and other changes influencing how work gets done,” said Life Time Founder Bahram Akradi, in a statement. “However, workspaces haven’t adapted nearly enough to address this evolution. Life Time Work addresses this by providing innovative shared work environments that champion a healthy and fulfilling work life by enabling members to be more productive, engaged and fulfilled.”