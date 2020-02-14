Two of four people charged in the New Year’s Eve kidnapping and killing of real estate agent Monique Baugh have been indicted on first-degree murder charges.

Cedric Berry, 41, of Minneapolis, was indicted by a Hennepin County grand jury Thursday on two counts of aiding and abetting first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of kidnapping.

Berry, who was first charged in the murder in January, is scheduled to make a court appearance on the indictment at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Berry Davis, 40, was also indicted by a grand jury on first-degree murder and kidnapping counts.

Charges filed against the four suspects allege that Baugh, 28, was lured to a fake home showing in Maple Grove, kidnapped in a U-Haul rental truck, and was shot at close range a few hours later about 6:38 p.m. in a north Minneapolis alley.

Authorities suspect Baugh’s killing was linked to the shooting of her boyfriend, Jon Mitchell-Momoh, who was shot about 5:40 p.m. that day in the couple’s north Minneapolis home. Mitchell-Momoh survived.

This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office shows Cedric Berry. Berry was one of two men accused of kidnapping and killing 28-year-old Monique Baugh from Maple Grove, a northwestern Minneapolis suburb, in a rental truck. Berry, 41, was charged earlier this month with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and kidnapping. (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Also charged in the case are Shante Davis and Elsa Segura, a former Hennepin County probation officer and I-35W bridge collapse survivor.

According to charges and search warrant affidavits: Several people had various roles in the possible murder-for-hire plot over a dispute over a record deal.

Authorities believe Mitchell-Momoh, a rising rapping star, was the intended target. He had been “flashing a lot of money” on social media and had a falling out with a former friend over a record deal.

Davis is accused of buying at least three cellphones used in the murder.

Segura allegedly used one of the phones to call Baugh to set up the meeting in Maple Grove.

Berry and Davis are accused of carrying out the kidnapping. Berry’s fingerprint was lifted from tape around Baugh’s wrist, charges said.

Court documents reveal that a third man may have also been with Berry and Davis at the time of the kidnapping. An informant told police the third man was the one who shot Baugh, according to a search warrant affidavit. The suspect was arrested on unrelated charges of escaping federal custody.

The Star Tribune is not naming him because he has not been charged.

Mitchell-Momoh, who suffered gunshot wounds to the groin, shoulder and chest, said in an earlier interview with the Star Tribune that he’s faced backlash on social media because of Baugh’s death. He denied being responsible for what happened.

“I believe this is all because of jealousy and envy,” he said. “There are people out there that would rather see me dead than successful. Even if that means kill the mother of my children.”

Mitchell-Momoh is embroiled in a custody battle with Baugh’s parents, who in court filings said he is indirectly to blame for their daughter’s death.

“The father’s lifestyle is a danger to the children,” they wrote.