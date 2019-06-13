Good morning from sunny Target Field, where the Twins and Mariners meet in the deciding game of a three-game series (12:10 p.m., FSN).
Michael Pineda (4-3, 5.34 ERA) will pitch for the Twins against Yusei Kikuchi (3-4, 4.99).
The Twins have recalled Fernando Romero from Rochester and sent Ryan Eades back to Class AAA. Eades pitched in two games, including last night. Romero pitched in seven games for the Twins earlier this season; he has a 5.47 ERA in 24.2 innings with the Red Wings.
Byron Buxton hit a game-tying two-run homer in the ninth inning on Wednesday night, but the Mariners got three in the 10th to beat the Twins 9-6 in a sloppy game.
Here is the Twins lineup, with C.J. Cron moving to second in the order. Miguel Sano is out of the lineup, and Ehire Adrianza will play third.
The full lineup card:
Sign up for our Twins newsletter to get all of the updates sent to you daily.
La Velle E. Neal III has covered baseball for the Star Tribune since 1998 (the post-Knoblauch era). Born and raised in Chicago, he grew up following the White Sox and hating the Cubs. He attended both the University of Illinois and Illinois-Chicago and began his baseball writing career at the Kansas City Star. He can be heard occasionally on KFAN radio, lending his great baseball mind to Paul Allen and other hosts.
Phil Miller covered three seasons of Twins baseball, but that was at a different ballpark for a different newspaper. Now Miller returns to the baseball beat after joining the Star Tribune as the Gopher football writer in 2010, and he won't miss the dingy dome for a minute. In addition to the Twins and Gophers, Miller covered the Utah Jazz and the NBA for six years at The Salt Lake Tribune.