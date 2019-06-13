Good morning from sunny Target Field, where the Twins and Mariners meet in the deciding game of a three-game series (12:10 p.m., FSN).

Michael Pineda (4-3, 5.34 ERA) will pitch for the Twins against Yusei Kikuchi (3-4, 4.99).

The Twins have recalled Fernando Romero from Rochester and sent Ryan Eades back to Class AAA. Eades pitched in two games, including last night. Romero pitched in seven games for the Twins earlier this season; he has a 5.47 ERA in 24.2 innings with the Red Wings.

Byron Buxton hit a game-tying two-run homer in the ninth inning on Wednesday night, but the Mariners got three in the 10th to beat the Twins 9-6 in a sloppy game.

Here is the Twins lineup, with C.J. Cron moving to second in the order. Miguel Sano is out of the lineup, and Ehire Adrianza will play third.

The full lineup card: