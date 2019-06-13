The Twins hit three home runs on Wednesday, including a dramatic bottom-of-the-ninth blast. But they committed five errors, too — and that turned out to be more important.

Byron Buxton blasted a game-tying home run into the bullpen in the ninth, completing a comeback from a five-run deficit. But three errors in the 10th inning allowed Seattle to score three unearned runs, and the Twins fell to the Mariners, 9-6.

"We've been good defensively. But what we saw tonight is definitely going to happen," said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli after the Twins lost in extra innings for the first time this year. "We're going to see several games like this over the course of the season."

Well, hopefully not exactly like this. The Twins hadn't committed five errors in a game in a quarter-century, since June 4, 1994, when they overcame five miscues to beat Detroit anyway, 21-7.

But the comeback was worth remembering, though. After the Twins' bullpen (and two errors) allowed Seattle to score five times in the eighth inning, a Max Kepler home run and four singles narrowed the gap to 6-4. And in the ninth, after Miguel Sano opened the inning against Anthony Bass with a single, Buxton hit his ninth homer of the season, and the first late-inning, game-tying homer of his career, into the bullpen.

It only tied the score, however, and things got ugly from there. Dee Gordon led off the 10th with a ground-rule double off Tyler Duffey. After a walk and a sacrifice bunt put two runners in scoring position, Mallex Smith hit a hard grounder to C.J. Cron, who threw home.

Twins starter Jose Berrios held the Mariners to one run and seven hits in 6⅔ innings, but the bullpen struggled.

But the ball popped out of Mitch Garver's glove as he got into position to make a tag, and Gordon scored the tie-breaking run.

"The throw was probably a decent throw. Mitch had to reach for it a little bit. Obviously the ball just popped out," Baldelli said. "Mitch is going to catch the ball, I'd bet, maybe 98 times out of a hundred. From where I was standing, I thought he had a good opportunity to get him out of the plate. If we execute, we're probably able to get him."

Two batters later, Edwin Encarnacion hit a two-out grounder to Miguel Sano, who bobbled the ball, then threw it past Cron, allowing two more runs to score.

Tommy Milone, who went 12-11 with Minnesota from 2014-16, retired 18 of the first 20 batters he faced, helping the Mariners take a 6-2 lead over the Twins and another of Milone's former teammates, Jose Berrios.

"He used both sides of the plate well. He forced our guys to pick sides of the plate because he commanded both sides," Baldelli said. "He also had a good changeup tonight, which is sometimes an equalizer especially if you're facing right-handed hitters."

Milone, making his first appearance at Target Field since departing as a free agent at the end of the 2016 season, took over from opener Gerson Bautista with two runners on base in the second inning. He quickly extinguished that threat by striking out Miguel Sano on a 79-mph changeup, then inducing an inning-ending ground ball from Byron Buxton.

And from there, Milone mowed down his former team with his assortment of slow curves and soggy fastballs, retiring the first nine hitter he faced before Sano broke the string with a double into the left field corner. Unfazed, Milone left Sano stranded there with a pair of harmless popups, eventually recording six more outs before his lone costly mistake: a 74-mph curveball to Marwin Gonzalez that hung in the middle of the strike zone.

Gonzalez deposited the pitch a half-dozen rows deep into the left-field bleachers, his eighth home run of the season and the Twins' 128th, tying them with Seattle for the MLB lead. It also marked the 10th consecutive game with a home run by the Twins, the second time in 2019 that they have assembled a double-digit-long streak.

Berrios' course through the Mariners' lineup was a lot bumpier, but had a similar bottom line: Only one serious mistake, which wound up in the announced crowd of 25,909. Daniel Vogelbach was the culprit, driving a changeup from Berrios toward the flagpoles in right.

Once Berrios' pitch count reached 107 in the seventh inning, he was removed, and the game took an ugly turn for the Twins. May, one night after recording his first save of the season, walked Edwin Encarnacion and gave up a single to Vogelbach. Domingo Santiago broke the 1-1 tie with a sacrifice fly to deep center, and manager Rocco Baldelli summoned Blake Parker.

No Taylor Rogers for a second straight night. Baldelli said Tuesday that Rogers is bothered by tightness in his back.

Parker's luck was no better. He surrendered a single to Omar Narvaez, then got Dee Gordon to hit a sharp grounder toward C.J. Cron at first base. But the ball scooted under Cron's glove for his fifth error of the season, turning a potential double play into a run-scoring miscue. And Parker made things worse with an 0-2 curveball to Long, who lifted a high fly ball that carried into the flowers in front of the right field seats, scoring three runs. It's the fifth home run allowed by Parker in his last six outings.

"I thought [Parker] threw the ball very well. If you look what he did essentially all the other pitchers he threw, they were exactly what he was trying to do," Baldelli said. "If he throws the ball in general the way he did in this appearance, he's going to be OK."