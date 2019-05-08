The FBI is taking over an investigation into a substance found at a Dinkytown apartment building that caused hundreds of students to evacuate and shut down nearby stores Tuesday.

The substance, contained to one apartment, involves an “unconfirmed report of ricin,” a danger­ously toxic sub­stan­ce found in castor beans, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Residents were allowed to return to their building five hours after evacuations began. A guard was stationed at the affected apartment overnight.

A resident of the apartment where the substance was found took herself to the hospital. She was expected to be OK, said Minneapolis Police spokesman John Elder.

The MPD announced late Tuesday that a hazardous materials had secured the substance and sent it to a lab for analysis. It was not certain when the test results would be completed.

Staff writers Paul Walsh and Liz Sawyer contributed to this story