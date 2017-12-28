Family members have identified the man who died in a house fire overnight hours after Christmas in Lakeville.

Jonathan C. White, 29, was killed in the blaze that broke out about 3 a.m. Tuesday in the two-story house in the 18000 block of Jasmine Way, according to an online fundraising page begun on behalf of his family.

White’s parents escaped the two-story home without injury, but White could not, according to fire officials.

Authorities have yet to release preliminary information about how the fire started.

His sister, Mel White, explained on the fundraising page that “the house was destroyed, and everything in the home was lost. Words are not enough to express the heartfelt sorrow that we feel for the passing of son and brother, Jonathan Charles White.

Jonathan White was supposed to be a groomsman for his sister’s wedding in June, but “now the family must plan for his funeral and find a new home,” she explained on the fundraising page.

Another sister, Steph White, wrote on Facebook, “My sister and I are heartbroken, but my parents are inconsolable. I don’t know how to get my family through this.”

In 2014, Jonathan White received a bachelor’s degree in applied science at the University of Wisconsin, Stout. He also played on the lacrosse team there.