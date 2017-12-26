A house fire in the middle of the night killed one person in Lakeville and sent two others fleeing from the flames, authorities said.

Fire crews arrived shortly at 3 a.m. Tuesday to find the two-story home in the 18000 block of Jasmine Way engulfed in flames, said Fire Chief Michael Meyer.

A husband and wife fled, but a third person could not, the chief added.

Authorities have yet to release the identity of the person who was killed or the other occupants of the home, or state the cause of the fire.