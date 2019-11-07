Trapped
Escape rooms are a popular attraction now for workplace team building and date nights for couples. Making the challenge accessible for the pint-size set, Lego opens a pop-up escape room for ages 6-12 this weekend. Kids can gather their besties and attempt to beat the clock using knowledge of Lego Speed Champions and Minecraft Lego Star Wars and Lego Marvel Avengers. Correct answers to clues lead to three Lego keys for exiting the 40-by-12-foot space. (10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Free, reservations at eventbrite.com. Rosedale Center Mall, Roseville. 651-746-5301.)
MELISSA WALKER
