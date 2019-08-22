Hormel Foods Corp. reported Thursday a 5% profit loss for its third quarter, citing the higher cost of avocados and a volatile pork market as the industry continues navigating the effects of African swine fever in China.

The loss wasn’t as great as Wall Street had predicted, however, sending the company’s stock price up more than 2% in premarket trading. Hormel posted net income of $199 million, or 37 cents per share, beating the Street’s estimate by a penny.

On revenue, the Austin, Minn.-based meat and food company matched expectations of $2.3 billion for the quarter ended July 28.

As many grocery shoppers can attest, the price of avocados has been up significantly in recent months. Hormel buys a large amount of the fruit to make products like its Wholly Guacamole and Herdez guacamole salsa. The higher prices mean a lower profit in its grocery products segment. Sales of Skippy peanut butter were also down, contributing to the decline in center-of-store sales.

“We delivered earnings in line with our expectations this quarter as our experienced management team reacted quickly and appropriately to rapidly changing market conditions,” said Jim Snee, Hormel’s chief executive, in the earnings release. “The fundamentals of our company are strong, and we remain focused on delivering our key results as we navigate near-term commodity market uncertainty.”

In May, the maker of Dinty Moore and Spam lowered its full-year guidance as China’s African swine fever outbreak put a dent in company profits. Hormel reaffirmed that guidance Thursday.

Some U.S. pork companies benefit from the outbreak by filling the supply void, but Hormel’s international business is structure to be less reliant on exports. As a result, Hormel is more dependent on in-country production and prices in China where the disease has decimated the hog population.

Despite these challenges, Hormel’s refrigerated foods segment, which accounts for more than half its overall business, grew sales and profit in the most recent quarter.

Hormel’s Jennie-O Turkey Store brand continues to try and claw its way out of a multiyear oversupply in U.S. turkey that’s depressed industry prices and two product recalls last fall that resulted in a loss of distribution. Its profit fell just 9% in the latest quarter compared to 45% in Hormel’s second quarter.