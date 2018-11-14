A 44-year-old suspect arrested in the Sunday shooting death of a man in Plymouth has been released from jail pending further investigation, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

The suspect, who worked as a prosecutor in Albuquerque, N.M. for Bernalillo County from 2008-11 before becoming a defense attorney, according to the man’s father. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects unless they are charged.

The victim, Aaron W. Johnson, 42, was shot on Sunday evening in a residence on the 3100 block of Walnut Grove Lane in Plymouth, and taken by ambulance to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale where he died from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to court documents.

Officers called to the home had been met at the front door by the suspect. His former wife said he came to Minnesota a few weeks ago for outpatient treatment for substance addiction and was staying with a woman who is also an attorney. She had met him at a rehabilitation facility in Arizona.

A neighbor said Johnson had been staying at the home until the woman who lives there ended the relationship and kicked him out. Authorities, who declined to reveal a motive, said the suspect had been cooperating with the investigation.

Chuck Laszewski, a spokesman for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, said that the suspect was release because “We have deferred making a decision because some additional investigation needs to be done by Plymouth police. When that is complete, prosecutors will review it again and make a final decision.”

