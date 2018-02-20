Former Gophers head football coach and chili temperature enthusiast Tim Brewster found himself in a bit of a Twitter battle Monday after declaring on the social media site, “To say that the Big 12 is even on the same planet w the #SEC is straight crazy. The elite players in Texas totally understand. #SEC.”

Brewster, who spent five seasons with Florida State as the tight ends coach before moving to SEC school Texas A&M in the same role in January, has been known to mix it up in the name of both self-promotion and recruiting. While most people would generally agree the SEC is a better conference than the Big 12 and is in fact the best conference in college football, Brewster’s bluster nevertheless did not go unchecked.

Big 12 Diehards has a good rundown of a lot of the back-and-forth, but it was not until Cale Gundy — co-offensive coordinator at Big 12 school Oklahoma and younger brother of Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy (who is a man, never forget it, and is in fact now 50) — stepped in Tuesday morning that the mic was fully dropped.

It seems Brewster declared just last year that the ACC was the best conference in college football (when, you know, he worked for a team in that conference).

Whoops!

All of this came to me secondhand, of course, since I was blocked on Twitter (like so many of you) by Brewster several years ago. I can only imagine poor Cale has suffered a similar fate now.

If anything, though, this battle is a good reminder that I need to put in some calls to College Station, Texas, and inquire about the temperature of chili down there.