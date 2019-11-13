Watch out Cher, here comes Elton. Again.

Xcel Energy Center has announced another two-night stand by Elton John on his newly extended “final” tour. They're scheduled June 15 and 16, a Monday and Tuesday. Apparently, Saturday night was not all right.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, Nov. 22, through Ticketmaster and the arena box office, and pre-sale options begin this Thursday. The operators of our publicly owned arena once again did not name ticket prices to the public ahead of time, but the seats should be comparable to the April 28 date already on the books in Milwaukee, which are $50-$225.

Sir Elton, 72, already played a two-night stand in the Twin Cities on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Target Center in February. Like the similarly long-goodbye-loving members of Kiss, though, he can technically claim he’s not repeating in the same city the second time around.

What a run of concert announcements the X is having. Elton was the third act to announce 2020 dates there on Wednesday morning -- just ahead of holiday shopping season -- following Camila Cabello and Harry Styles.