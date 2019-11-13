Just in time for holiday gift ideas, two of the biggest young names in pop music, Harry Styles and Camila Cabello, have each announced 2020 concert dates at Xcel Energy Center.

One Direction’s breakout star Styles is coming first, July 19 (a Sunday night), and he’s bringing indie-rock/Americana mainstay Jenny Lewis with him as an opening act.

His tickets go on sale next Friday, Nov. 22, at 11 a.m. through Ticketmaster and the arena box office, with pre-sale options starting Monday. Promoter Live Nation, which owns Ticketmaster, is once again keeping ticket prices under wraps while it sells "platinum" seats in the publicly owned arena.

Styles, 25, showed off surprising versatility as well as undeniable charm when he played Xcel Center in July 2018 promoting his first solo album. His second record, “Fine Line,” arrives Dec. 16 and brings him to “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

Already due to appear at the X next month for an abbreviated set in KDWB’s annual Jingle Ball concert, “Señorita” and “Havana” hitmaker Cabello will make her arena headlining debut at the St. Paul arena on Sept. 8, a Tuesday school night. Her tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 21, but fans can register for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale concert starting Saturday for sales that start Monday. No prices were given for those seats, either.

The date falls about two months into her Romance Tour, named after her second album that’s due Dec. 9. Twin Cities fans last saw the 22-year-old Miami star wearing a Vikings jersey at U.S. Bank Stadium opening for Taylor Swift last year.