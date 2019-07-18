One day after the St. Louis Park City Council restored the Pledge of Allegiance at its meetings, the Edina City Council decided to follow suit and also now will recite the pledge, something it hasn’t done for many years.

The measure was listed on the consent agenda but was pulled off by Council Member Mary Brindle to permit discussion. Brindle said that city officials had received feedback in support of adding the pledge to meeting agendas.

“This is something that is going to fill our inbox,” Brindle said at the meeting.

Council Member Ron Anderson spoke of his adopted niece and how she felt that reciting the Pledge of Allegiance during her naturalization ceremony was the “proudest moment of her life.”

Edina will begin reciting the pledge at meetings on August 7, according to a tweet from City Manager Scott Neal.

Former Edina City Council Member Josh Sprague previously had suggested reciting the pledge at meetings and it had been under consideration, said Brindle. Then came the controversy surrounding St. Louis Park’s decision to yank the pledge because some believed it intimidated newcomers to the community.

St. Louis Park has been flooded in recent weeks with comments and feedback from across the country since news of its decision to do away with the Pledge of Allegiance at most meetings broke last month. Even President Donald Trump weighed in twice on Twitter, criticizing the City Council’s action.

Protesters packed St. Louis Park’s council chambers two weeks in a row, even though discussion of the pledge was not even scheduled for either meeting.

But Monday, the council suspended its rules to discuss the pledge and Council Member Thom Miller moved for a vote, saying that city staffers had been abused and harrased by people from outside the city. The council voted 7-0 to reinstate the pledge.

“I think we’ll go for it and see how it goes, and if we have to, then like St. Louis Park, we can pull it up again for consideration,” Brindle said.