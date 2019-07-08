The St. Louis Park City Council on Monday night is expected to discuss possible ways to revisit its decision to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance at its meetings.

Monday night’s meeting is a study session and not a regular council meeting, and no vote or public comment will be taken. The Pledge isn’t listed on the agenda as a topic for discussion, only as an item for future scheduling.

However, given the local and national controversy that has greeted the council’s vote to drop the Pledge, brief discussion of the issue would not be surprising.

City officials report receiving well into the hundreds of e-mails and phone calls since news of the council vote broke. The council decision has been the buzz at churches and synagogues, coffee shops and community gatherings in the city of 49,000 residents, about 17% of whom are people of color.

The council voted 5-0 on June 17 to stop saying the Pledge, citing concerns that some residents in the “increasingly diverse community” may not find it welcoming. Mayor Jake Spano and Council Member Thom Miller were absent and did not vote.

The measure, which is scheduled to take effect July 15, was sponsored by Council Member Anne Mavity, who said that about half the cities in Minnesota do not require the Pledge of Allegiance to be said at council meetings.

The pledge is not said at council meetings in Minneapolis and Edina, but a spot check of other prominent metro and outstate cities found that many of them do, including Duluth, Moorhead, St. Cloud and St. Paul.

