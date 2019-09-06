– The Twins flew home Thursday night, but only because the schedule forced them to.

Minnesota concluded its most successful road trip in decades in grand and dramatic fashion on Thursday, turning eight walks, a couple of paper clips, two measly singles and some chewing gum into enough offense to beat the Red Sox. With Martin Perez and a confident Minnesota bullpen limiting Boston next to nothing as well — and Eddie Rosario making a heroic throw from left field — the Twins snuck out of town with a 2-1 victory and won a series in Fenway Park for the first time in six years.

With the tying run at first base and two outs in the ninth, J.D. Martinez scorched a double off the left-field wall. But Rosario grabbed the ricochet and threw it on one hop to home plate, where Jason Castro applied the game-saving tag to Rafael Devers.

It was the Twins’ eighth win on this 10-game trip, the most wins they’ve had on one trek since going 9-4 on a 13-game marathon in 1996, and the 18th in their last 23 road games. The Twins added three games to their AL Central lead while away from Target Field, and now come home for a weekend “showdown” with second-place Cleveland sporting a 6 1/2 game lead.

Give the Twins credit for “always playing hard on these road trips,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “It really doesn’t matter if we’re home or away, the effort’s been there through and through.”

Even on the rare occasion when the offense isn’t. The Twins failed to crack an extra-base hit for the first time since May 19, and failed to collect more than two hits since March 30, but it didn’t matter. Instead of blasting pitches off the Green Monster, the Twins settled for watching them sail high and wide. The Twins drew a season-high nine walks, twice loading the bases without swinging the bat.

The first time, Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi induced C.J. Cron to hit into a double play, one of four that Boston turned on the night but one that drove in the game’s first run in the fifth inning. And the second time, Willians Astudillo patiently waited as the count ran to 2-2, then cue-balled a too-high fastball from Matt Barnes into right field, a looping single that broke a 1-1 tie.

It wasn’t much, but it was enough in front of a strong performance by Perez, who became a 10-game winner for the fourth time in his career. The lefthander, fighting to establish himself as a viable postseason starting option, made one mistake: A two-out double to deep center field by Mookie Betts, but Perez escaped the jam when Rafael Devers grounded out.

Oh, the run he allowed? Pardon Perez if he’s not impressed. Betts, who belted two homers the night before over the Monster, blooped a soft pop fly to right field in the fourth inning. It came down just 321 feet from home plate — but not before glancing off the right-field foul pole, the Pesky Pole, awarding Betts the shortest home run possible in the major leagues.

Still, Perez pitched six innings, allowed no hits to anyone but Betts, and walked just two.

The Twins’ rapidly solidifying bullpen allowed even less, though it had some help. Trevor May relieved Perez, who had thrown only 70 pitches, for the seventh inning, and retired three hitters in order. The second of them, Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, crushed a long fly ball to deep center, a certain extra-base hit that Jake Cave turned harmless with a diving catch.

Tyler Duffey pitched a scoreless eighth, and Taylor Rogers, after Sergio Romo allowed a Xander Bogaerts single, closed out the game, and the road trip, by getting two ground ball outs.