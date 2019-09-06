Eddie Rosario's game-ending throw home in the Twins' 2-1 victory over Boston on Thursday night set off a frenzy on social media. Here's a look at the sights and sounds from an assortment of angles, including the cheap seats at the top of Fenway Park.
Here's the big view:
How did it look from near the top of the upper deck at Fenway Park? Added bonus: Check out Rosario's reaction after the tag is made. (This one was tracked down by Star Tribune copy editor Ken Chia.)
And finally, what would happen if you set the play to music and added some bonus video. Parker Hageman of Twins Daily claimed he didn't want to do this., But you know he did.
Twins
