Eagan police were saying little Wednesday about gunfire the previous evening exchanged between officers and a domestic assault suspect who was shot to death in a business district.

Police Chief Roger New said the incident unfolded Tuesday evening when officers responded to a 911 call involving a firearm in the area of Burgundy Drive and Hwy. 13. There, they found the 23-year-old suspect who still had the gun and chased him on foot to the 1900 block of Seneca Road, where they began negotiating with him.

“Officers asked the man to put down his gun and follow their directions,” New said. “They attempted to negotiate with the man for several hours. At some point during the negotiations, shots were fired.”

The man, whose identity has yet to be released, was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A gun was recovered from the scene.

Authorities have yet to say whether police gunfire killed the man or whether he shot himself. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is now heading the investigation. The agency said it had nothing to add until all the main figures in the shooting are interviewed by investigators.

It’s unknown how many officers were involved in the shooting, New said. Some of the officers were witnesses while others fired, “so we’re still trying to come up with a final tally” as to how many officers were placed on standard paid administrative leave.

He did not say what department’s officers fired their weapons.

The Apple Valley, Burnsville, Bloomington and Edina police departments assisted, along with the State Patrol, New said. Body camera and squad car dash camera footage were on during the incident. Officers in tactical gear responded to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. on a report of an assault in progress. Police believe the suspect assaulted a woman in a car, then ran off.

According to emergency dispatch audio, the man jumped out of a vehicle near the Twin Cities Premium Outlets shortly after the female motorist drove into oncoming traffic.

A some point, an officer at the scene could be heard telling dispatch, that “we struck a [natural] gas line” with gunfire. He then called for fire personnel to head to the scene and for the utility to be notified.