Suburban SWAT teams surrounded an Eagan business district Tuesday night during an hourslong standoff with an armed suspect.

Officers in tactical gear from Eagan, Bloomington and other area police departments responded to the scene near Hwy. 13 and Seneca Road just after 6 p.m. on a report of an assault in progress. Police believe a man assaulted a woman in his car, then fled on foot.

Authorities located the suspect nearby, where they have been negotiating with him since roughly 7 p.m. He is alone and armed, said Eagan police spokesman Aaron Machtemes.

“It’s contained in a business area with no people,” Machtemes said.