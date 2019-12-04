– As two elementary schools remained closed and the poorest neighborhood in the city remained drifted over from this weekend’s storm, Mayor Emily Larson said she has taken responsibility for letting residents down.

“That did not meet the expectations I have in place for us as a city,” she said at a news conference. “This last day has proven to be too long for everybody.”

The snow from the weekend blizzard stopped falling by noon Sunday, and plows have progressed through residential streets in the days since, working from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. with up to 40 on the road at a time. Both mechanical failures and broken internal structures led to missed streets and delays getting roads and alleys cleared, Larson said.

Many residents have run out of patience, and some e-mailed the City Council with their concerns: “Each year the plowing of this particular area gets later and later in the cycle, yet the vulnerable adults are getting older and older. This is truly a concerning issue,” wrote Garry Krause in Duluth Heights.

“How many days of work and school will my family be forced to miss?” asked Roxanne DeLille, who lives on Mesaba Place.

