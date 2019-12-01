– A second round of heavy snow over the Thanksgiving weekend dumped nearly 22 inches on Duluth, and city officials advised Sunday morning that some parts of the city were “completely impassable.”

Duluth officials asked residents to stay off the city’s main roads. Access to Duluth’s Park Point neighborhood across the Aerial Lift Bridge was limited to residents only, with police checking IDs at the bridge.

With 21.7 inches piled up by noon Sunday, it was among the Top 10 two-day snowfalls on record, said Justin Schultz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth.

The NWS in Duluth said it’s the ninth highest snowfall over two days since Nov. 1-2, 1991 when 32.6 inches fell on Duluth.

“This is definitely a storm that has some historical significance,” Schultz said. “We’re not talking the caliber of the Halloween 1991 storm that dropped 32, 33 inches of snow on Duluth, but still definitely significant and with plenty of impacts, especially in terms of travel.”

A portion of Interstate 35 southwest of Duluth was closed Saturday night, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The freeway has since reopened, but “travel is not advised,” said a statement from MnDOT late Sunday morning.

Plow operators and mechanics worked through the night to clear roads and keep vehicle operating, said Pippi Mayfield, a MnDOT spokeswoman for the Duluth area.

The drivers’ work has been “even more challenging with numerous vehicles stuck on the roads,” Mayfield said.

City authorities are taking a no-nonsense approach to keeping people safe in the Lake Superior canal area. Wind gusts of 50 plus miles per hour whipped up huge waves Saturday on Lake Superior, causing flooding at Canal Park, and knocked down branches and power lines in some areas.

Access to Park Point in the canal area is limited Sunday to residents, and police are checking identifications at the Aerial Lift Bridge before allowing anyone to continue on, according to the latest update from city spokeswoman Kate Van Daele.

Street near the lake that remain closed because of high water include Morse, Buchanan, and the far end of Canal Park Drive, Van Daele said.

Snowplows have been out since 2 a.m. and will continue out clearing main roads and turn their attention to residential streets, she said.

“Please stay home and shelter in place until further notice,” Van Daele said.

A notice posted online shortly after 10 a.m. by the city said that “main roads are plowed but need to be [reserved] for emergency vehicles and plows only. … Many areas like Canal Park are completely impassable. Most businesses are closed or have not yet opened, so again, please stay home and stay safe.”

The Bentleyville holiday light display, Miller Hill Mall and the Glensheen mansion in Duluth all closed Saturday because of the weather. Duluth Transit Authority buses stopped running.

As the snow and wind blew out of town Sunday morning, Duluth’s front doors opened to the sound of shovels, snowblowers and, in some cases, snowmobiles taking advantage of the untouched powder.

Cars, meanwhile, were stuck, stranded and in some cases abandoned in the middle of city roads where drifting snow had made passage nearly impossible.

A Pizza Hut delivery driver who was late going to work Sunday morning took matters into his own hands, charging his minivan down the road a few feet, shoveling the road clear, and charging again. After about an hour, he had made it out of residential streets and onto W. 3rd Street toward his destination.

The University of Minnesota Duluth and College of St. Scholastica campuses will be closed until noon Monday. Duluth Public Schools had not indicated there would be any closings or late starts as of noon Sunday.

To the west in Aitkin County as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office reported that unplowed roads have 12 to 18 inches of snow. Roads that have been plowed are now “snow-packed, slippery and subject to drifting due to blowing snow,” a Sheriff’s Office statement read.

“Please continue to wait on any plans to travel today,” the statement continued. “If you do go out, be sure to have an emergency kit as delays for emergencies and tows remain very long.”

Mankato is putting a downtown snow emergency in place starting at 10 p.m. Sunday and lasting for at least the next 10 hours, when parking on the streets will be banned. During that time, plows and trucks will get the snow cleared.

To accommodate vehicles, the city said that free parking will be made available at the Mankato Place and Civic Center ramps, and people can park in their yards if they wish.

The Weather Service reported a wide range of snow depths across the state, from 3½ inches at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to 4.8 inches in St. Cloud to 5½ inches in Chanhassen.

Across Minnesota, the State Patrol said that from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, it tallied 187 crashes, with 21 injuries and no deaths. There also were 314 vehicles that spun out or left the road and three semitrailer trucks that jackknifed.

Conditions were better in the Twin Cities, where a winter weather advisory was in effect till noon Sunday, with another 1 to 3 inches of snow during the daytime amid winds gusting up to 30 mph.

By Monday, the weather in the metro should be mostly sunny but colder, with highs in the lower 20s, the Weather Service said.

In Duluth, Schultz of the National Weather Service said the weather should be mostly dry with highs just below freezing for the rest of the week: “Decent conditions to allow people to dig out.”