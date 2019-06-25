A 30-year-old Mankato woman has pleaded guilty to being drunk when she went into a New Hope bar with her baby and soon departed, leaving her child with intoxicated strangers.

Alicyn I. De Santis entered her plea last week in Hennepin County District Court on a gross-misdemeanor charge of child neglect in connection with her arrest on May 19 at the Outtakes Bar & Grill in the 2700 block of Winnetka Avenue.

If De Santis is receiving chemical dependency treatment and has abided by the terms of Child Protection Services by the time she's sentenced on Aug. 16, the agreement calls for her to serve two years' probation.

If she meets the terms of her probation, the charge would be reduced to a misdemeanor. Violating probation could mean a sentence of up to one year in jail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Bar staff called police shortly after 10 p.m. and told officers that De Santis arrived from another bar, where she had been kicked out. Outtakes staff noted that she was "extremely intoxicated" and refused to serve her any alcohol, the complaint read.

De Santis started passing her 6-month-old around to other intoxicated patrons and exited, leaving behind her child and a diaper bag.

The mother returned and didn't notice her baby was gone or inquire about the child's location, the complaint said.

De Santis admitted to police that she was drunk and was aware that she gave her baby to strangers. She also acknowledged having been treated for alcohol abuse.