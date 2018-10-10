No press release was sent from the arena this time. No apology tweet came out from one of Twitter’s most-followed users. No explanation was offered from anyone. It’s as if everyone was too embarrassed to own up to the fact that Drake has royally screwed over his Twin Cities fans.

The Toronto rapper with the biggest album of the year quietly cancelled his Xcel Energy Center date over the weekend, a show that had already been postponed twice from August to a Nov. 11 date. Fans who adjusted their plans three different times to suit Drake’s erratic tour schedule were finally alerted by Ticketmaster that the show was off entirely. Xcel Center’s page for the concert simply reads, “Refunds at Point of Purchase only. Internet and phone orders will automatically be canceled & refunded.”

Originally slated to be the second stop on his Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour, the St. Paul show was first shrugged off along with the opening Kansas City date, due to delays in the tour’s preparations. A press release then read, “In order to deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve, we have made the necessary decision to slightly adjust the beginning of the (tour).”

So much for setting a “high standard.” Drake did make good on the Kansas City date, but other stops on the tour were also shuffled and then eventually cancelled, including ones in Denver and Salt Lake City.