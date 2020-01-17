The man’s body found in the median of a south metro highway Thursday afternoon may have been there for some time.

Authorities were still trying to figure out how the body landed in the northbound median of Hwy. 169 near Canterbury Road in Shakopee, but it may have been related to a crash in the same area Wednesday night where two people were seen running from the scene, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Police received multiple 911 calls about the Wednesday crash, which occurred about 10:35 p.m. and involved at least two vehicles.

“We received information that one vehicle was occupied by two with no injuries, the other vehicle the occupants took off running,” the dispatch audio said.

A vehicle spotted on the right shoulder was towed from the crash site. The four-door sedan that was towed was registered to a man in Eagan, state records show.

Police were unable to find the driver and a second person believed to have been in the sedan, the audio said.

A person called police around 3 p.m. Thursday to report a body in the median in the same area near Cameron’s Coffee.

“It was a white male with a black shirt and blue pants,” the audio said.

One officer said he heard a call about debris in the median and asked “Can you confirm that? Or is it a person?” the audio said.

Another officer said “it looks like a dummy laying in the median there.”

Shortly after, the report about the body was confirmed. “This is a DOA,” the audio said.

Shakopee Police and the State Patrol responded to the scene and shut down parts of the southbound lanes. An ambulance was called and then canceled.

“From what the deputies are saying, it looks like it’s been there for awhile.”

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating, but had not said if the discovery of the body was related to the crash that occurred Wednesday night.

The name of the victim has not been released.