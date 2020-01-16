The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating a death on northbound Hwy. 169 in Shakopee. Police are asking drivers to take other routes Thursday evening.
About 5 p.m., Shakopee police said that while one lane of northbound traffic on Hwy. 169 had reopened, they recommended drivers take Hwy. 101 instead.
Beginning about 3:20 p.m., Shakopee police began advising commuters that there was an “incident” on Hwy. 169 near County Road 83.
It resulted in the closure of northbound Hwy. 169 between County Road 83 and County Road 21. Southbound Hwy. 169 was down to one lane.
This is a developing story. Check back with StarTribune.com for more details.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Second suspect arrested in New Year's Eve kidnapping, killing of mother, Realtor
Authorities have not said what the second suspect's possible role was.
Local
PolyMet appeals court ruling that blocked its mining permits
Mining company says the appellate ruling issued Monday could create an "endless loop" of review.
South Metro
Minnesota State Patrol investigating death on Hwy. 169 in Shakopee
Police are asking drivers to take other routes.
Local
Death in western Wisconsin investigated as suspicious
Authorities in western Wisconsin are investigating a suspicious death.
Minneapolis
Federal judge in Minneapolis shuts down receivership in forex-related Ponzi scheme
Investors get back just 8 cents on the dollar.