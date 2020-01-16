The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating a death on northbound Hwy. 169 in Shakopee. Police are asking drivers to take other routes Thursday evening.

Map: Death on Hwy. 169

About 5 p.m., Shakopee police said that while one lane of northbound traffic on Hwy. 169 had reopened, they recommended drivers take Hwy. 101 instead.

Beginning about 3:20 p.m., Shakopee police began advising commuters that there was an “incident” on Hwy. 169 near County Road 83.

It resulted in the closure of northbound Hwy. 169 between County Road 83 and County Road 21. Southbound Hwy. 169 was down to one lane.

This is a developing story. Check back with StarTribune.com for more details.