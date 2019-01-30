Although much of Minnesota was still hunkered down Wednesday, signs of life emerged as temperatures began to creep up.

Temperatures still were way below zero, nudging ever so slowly to negative 17 with windchill that felt like minus 36. But it was just enough to allow the Minneapolis-St. Paul International airport to get fully back to business.

Morning temperatures in the upper 20s below zero and a windchill in the minus-50s, caused about 35 flight cancellations at the airport, kept some tarmac equipment from starting and forced the tram that moves people at the main terminal using concourses A, B, C and D to be parked until the air temperature gets back to minus-22 or warmer, said MSP spokesman Patrick Hogan.

“I think we’ve seen the worst of it,” he said. “It’s still a super cold day for those who have to work outside.”

The U.S. Postal Service expects to be back delivering mail on Thursday, said Kristy Anderson, postal service spokeswoman. But that could change for some areas, she added. “The situation is evolving,” she explained.

The dangerous cold kept carriers from their appointed rounds on Wednesday. The Postal Service also suspended mail pickup from businesses and collection boxes, and no pickup of packages from residences and businesses.

But the continued sub-zero cold will keep some schools closed. As the day wore on, schools, most of which are closed Wednesday, began announcing closings for Thursday, including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Anoka-Hennepin, and Duluth. Robbinsdale area schools also planned to be closed Thursday.

Some residents just to the north and northwest of the Twin Cities are being asked by Xcel Energy to dial down their thermostats to 60 degrees until further notice because the utility is “experiencing a significant strain” on its natural gas system due to the extreme cold, a statement from the service provider read. The request covers Xcel customers in Becker, Big Lake, Chisago City, Lindstrom, Princeton and Isanti.

People in those communities are also being urged to idle other natural gas appliances and skip using hot water.

“Your cooperation is critical to try to prevent widespread natural gas outages,” the statement continued. “To try to keep your home warm, you may want to use electric space heaters.”

About 150 customers in Princeton lost natural gas service around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the utility said. The goal is to have the gas flowing again sometime Thursday, but it may take another day. In the meantime, Xcel said it is securing hotel rooms for affected customers.

According to the Sherburne County Sheriff, Xcel is distributing heaters to affected residents. Those items can be picked up at the AmericInn in Princeton, which is also the location of an Xcel command center. Residents whose homes are not safe are being directed to shelter at hotels in Princeton, Big Lake, Elk River and Rogers.

The official low Wednesday morning was 28 below zero at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, a couple of degrees short of the record for this date, 30 below in 1887.

The NWS’s office in Chanhassen proudly posted on Twitter a photo of a digital thermometer and declared, “We officially hit -30F in our office!”

Park Rapids in northwestern Minnesota led the way in the state Wednesday with a temperature of minus-42 and a 64-below windchill. Ely checked in with 31 below, but sustained winds of 30 miles per hour made it feel like minus-68.

At least a couple of record lows were set in the state. Redwood Falls lowered its record from minus-27 in 1951 to minus-29. Mankato set a new mark of 28 below, roaring past a not-so-bad minus-20.

What was Minnesota’s least frigid temperature as daybreak neared Wednesday? Grand Marais along the North Shore was a relatively balmy minus-17.

Weather-related power failures popped up early Tuesday evening in the south metro and had about 5,100 Xcel Energy customers without electricity until roughly 10 p.m., a utility spokesman said. As of Wednesday morning, more than 1,000 customers across the state were without power, the spokesman said.

Cases of frostbite are popping up in the Twin Cities. HCMC spokeswoman Christine Hill said there have seen many patients for hypothermia, frost nip and frostbite. Its burn center has admitted 11 patients for frostbite, and another eight have been treated on an outpatient basis, Hill said.

Regions Hospital in St. Paul said it has treated 15 cases of frostbite, including some patients who had to be admitted to its burn center.

The halt in postal services covers not only Minnesota but Iowa, western Wisconsin, western Illinois, North Dakota, South Dakota, eastern Montana, and portions of Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas.

While nearly every school district in the state and some colleges called off in-person instruction — and by extension athletics and other extracurricular events — there was one boys hockey rivalry that stayed hot at the very top of the state: Warroad vs. Roseau. School was in session, and that meant game on. Roseau got a late goal in the third period to tie the visitors 2-2 inside the Roseau rink as the temperature outside was 29 below with a minus-54 windchill.

Both districts have canceled classes for Wednesday, when neither high schools’ boys or girls hockey teams have games. Coincidence?

Still on for Wednesday night are basketball games hosted by the NBA’s Timberwolves and the Gophers’ men’s squad.

Otherwise Wednesday, some groceries are closing a few hours early for a second day, and numerous ski hills have decided the drop in temperature is just too steep for their clientele.

This week’s extreme cold from Ada to Zumbrota is forecast to be short-lived, though, as temperatures find their way to single digits below on Thursday and closer to normal Friday before readings flirting on both sides of 40 degrees come Saturday and Sunday.

The bitter cold in Minnesota and surrounding states is the result of a split in the polar vortex that allowed temperatures to plunge much farther south than normal. Governors in Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan declared emergencies in anticipation of the coldest of the cold on Wednesday.