“The Dayton’s Monkey” — missing for decades until its accidental discovery last month — is going back on public display.

The primate’s skeletal remains have been turned over to the Science Museum of Minnesota by those in charge of the ongoing makeover of the downtown Minneapolis property that once was the department store chain’s flagship.

“We will welcome this piece of Minnesota history for public viewing ... within the Science Museum lobby,” Kim Ramsden, spokeswoman for the museum in downtown St. Paul, told the Star Tribune on Thursday.

The monkey, stored in a project construction office since its discovery about a month ago, should be handed over to museum officials within a week, and a date will soon be revealed for when public oohing and aahing can commence. The monkey will be displayed in the lobby, which requires no admission fee.

“The Science Museum seemed like a natural fit for this item, given what we know of other items in their collection,” said Lou Ann Olson, who is handling publicity for the Dayton’s Project.

The death of the Dayton’s Monkey has taken on a life of its own since a photo of the mummified remains was posted on the Old Minneapolis Facebook page on April 8 by a member of the construction crew who found the critter inside a ceiling.

Decades-old remains of a mummified monkey were found by crews working in Minneapolis on the massive renovation of the historic downtown Dayton’s building. (Old Minneapolis/facebook.com/oldmpls)

Social media banter exploded with fascination and speculation about the monkey and its demise in the 1960s.

Robbinsdale Mayor Regan Murphy pointed to his father and a childhood buddy who as teenagers sneaked a monkey out of Dayton’s fifth-floor pet store, took it back to their Minneapolis neighborhood and returned it after a couple of days.

Gov. Mark Dayton, a great-grandson of the founder of Dayton’s, said that while he was working at the store in the late 1960s, one monkey got loose while netting was being installed for an exhibit. It dashed into an air duct and was not seen again.