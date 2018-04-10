We can now confirm what has long been suspected about downtown Minneapolis: It really is a jungle out there.

The people behind the massive makeover underway of the dormant Dayton’s flagship in the heart of Minneapolis confirmed Tuesday that a mummified monkey was found by construction workers.

The decades-old remains were found by crews tearing down interior areas of the historic 12-story store, said Cailin Rogers, a spokeswoman for the Dayton’s Project development team

“We continue to find pieces of history in The Dayton’s Project as we redevelop the building,” Rogers said. “Unfortunately, this was one of the recent historic discoveries. We don’t know the origin or story behind this find, but we have been working with local museums to learn more and to find homes for artifacts like this.”

Rogers added that the Minnesota Historical Society has received many pieces from Macy’s, which had its nameplate on the building until the location closed as a store a year ago after more than 100 years, “and we are working with groups like them to see if we can build ... a partnership” as the $200 million project that includes office, retail and a food hall goes forward.

A photo of the petrified primate was shared Sunday by construction worker Adam Peterson on a Facebook page called Old Minneapolis.

The intact skeleton “revealed itself in a ceiling during the renovation,” the posting read. “Does anyone know how a monkey would have ended up in the rafters of an urban department store and remain there undisturbed for probably decades? ... Perhaps some of you Dayton’s veterans know something about this? We’d love to solve The Mystery of the Mummified Minneapolis Monkey.”

There is at least one theory.

“My dad once stole a monkey from a Dayton’s display back in the ’60s,” Robbinsdale Mayor Regan Murphy wrote Tuesday afternoon on Twitter.

Murphy told the Star Tribune that he learned of the escapade from some of his late father’s closest friends.

“After he died in 2001, I went on this fishing trip with his best friends, and they started telling stories,” Murphy said. “He and his buddy Tom skipped school and took a bus downtown, and saw the monkey in a cage or some kind of display.”

The boys used a jacket, “brought it home to Tom’s house” and left it there alone, the son continued.

The pet project didn’t last very long, Murphy was told. The monkey trashed parts of the home and had no curiosity about the bathroom, he said.

“They went back in the store, put him on an escalator and left the store,” Murphy said.

That fish tale about young Larry Murphy’s monkey business appears to be no whopper. Dayton’s did host a “Pet-O-Rama” decades ago that was touted in a newspaper ad as being “a menagerie of delightful pets from all over the world!”

The slice of wildlife on the fifth floor, home to the Dayton’s pet shop, included “hilarious monkeys,” various exotic birds and tropical fish, the ad continued.

Regan Murphy’s mother said Larry told her of his monkey-napping back when they were dating in the early 1960s, but she married him anyway.

Monica Murphy said that “it’s been hysterical” for her and her family to have the monkey memory rekindled by this exhumation.

“Oh my god, we should have named it.”