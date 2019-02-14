Leslie Swiggum stands in the gym watching while her Wayzata Trojets go over their routine for yet another run at a Minnesota dance team state championship. It’s a scene the coach, better known around the school and state dance circles as “Swig,’’ has been a part of almost every year in her 44 years at Wayzata.

But there’s something different in the way she stands, observes and coaches the girls this year. She will be coaching in her last state tournament, which runs Friday and Saturday at Target Center.

“It’s taken a lot of thought. I love the kids, I love the other coaches, I love the relationships with the families.” Swiggum said. “You reach a point where, ‘OK this is good.’ And I’ve got awesome coaches that are going to take over.”

After over four decades and countless hours spent coaching generations of dancers, Swiggum, 66, will retire from her post with one of the most decorated high school dance programs in the state.

Though Swiggum didn’t dance growing up, save for one modern dance class in college, she’s become a local legend of dance. She was among those instrumental is helping dance gain official status as a Minnesota State High School League-sponsored activity more than 20 years ago. She led the Trojets to 11 state championships. She coached hundreds of dancers over more than four decades, many who’ve become dance coaches themselves.

When Swiggum started coaching in 1975, dance team in Minnesota was in its early stages, with no governing organization. Then-Brainerd coach Cindy Clough sent Swiggum and other dance coaches a letter in the summer of 1980, and they created the Minnesota Association of Dancelines (MAD).

“We pretty much had to invent everything. We had to invent the judging system. We had to write the sheets. We had to write bylaws and mission statements, and we had to hire an attorney and become incorporated for a non-profit,” said Clough, who now owns a dance business called Just for Kix. “[Swiggum’s] probably one of the most ethical people that I know, and trustworthy, and she was a constant presence on the board.”

With guidance from MAD and its successor organization, Minnesota dance grew bigger, moving beyond being about performing at other events. Eventually in 1996 the high school league, at the urging of Swiggum and others, approved it as a competitive activity.

The state tournament got larger too, from being held at high schools to small colleges to larger venues. At Target Center for several years, it hosts three classes of 12 teams each in high-kick and jazz competitions, attracting more than 18,000 fans over two days.

“This is going to sound weird, but it’s almost like another child of mine,” said Swiggum, a mother of two children who now has three grandchildren. “To see it have grown so much and to know I’ve been a part of it kind of since the beginning, it’s an incredible feeling.”

Swiggum’s teams have been among the most successful of late. Six of the Trojets’ 11 state titles have been won since 2006. They’ve been in the state tournament every year since 1978.

“What I think I’m most proud of is having built a culture of success, and a culture of empathy between the kids, and grit, and work ethic,” said Swiggum, who also taught at Wayzata. “Some coaches are screamers and yellers, and we never operate that way. Everything is calm. Everything is encouraging, and then kids will do things for you. You can’t yell at kids for 44 years and feel OK about that… They know the same ‘Swig’ shows up every day.”

Her coaching role changed starting in the 2015-16 season, when she and head coaches of three other teams served one-year suspensions handed down by the high school league after those teams protested winning team Faribault at the 2015 state tournament awards ceremony. The coaches had raised concerns before the tournament that Faribault had copied another team’s routine.

Swiggum declined to discuss the episode in a recent interview, saying she wanted to focus on positives. Wayzata’s current head coach, Alyse Lorio, coached when Swiggum wasn’t allowed to be on the floor during meets, allowing Lorio to gain experience enough to take over the Trojets this season and going forward.

“She’d be here all week, and then we’d go to competitions and I’d be in charge, and she came and sat in the stands and watched, so that had to be ridiculously hard,” said Lorio, who was coached by Swiggum and later danced at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Swiggum, who retired from teaching in 2011, still fills in a substitute from time to time at Wayzata.She said she plans to stay around dance while pursuing a new passion: leading civil rights tours in the South. She and her husband fly with as many as 20 people to Atlanta, drive through Alabama and Mississippi, and finish the week-long trip in Memphis where the National Civil Rights Museum stands, visiting historical landmarks and talking to veterans of the movement along the way.

“We make no money. We do it because people need to understand our history and how it relates to what’s going on today,” Swiggum said.

The Wayzata dance team looks to close out the season with a good showing at the Class 3A tournament on Friday and Saturday. The Trojets took first in both jazz and high kick in their section in their final year with ‘Swig.’

“It’s amazing to have someone who’s been here for so long, be able to be part of the legacy,” senior captain Lauren Honke said. “We’re doing it for each other, but we’re doing it for Swig. It’s her last year, we want to get her a double blue.”

Jack Warrick is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.