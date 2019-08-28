Minneapolis leaders and donors gathered at Mill Ruins Park on Wednesday to mark the start of the Water Works project, a redevelopment of the Mississippi River front that has been years in the making.

The $20 million project will include a new pavilion, park and The Sioux Chef, a restaurant serving indigenous food. It will use the structure of a former Japanese restaurant and will feature the stone walls of a historic flour mill.

Standing in front of the unearthed walls and rail tracks, Mayor Jacob Frey said the project is “uncovering history” and will bring more people to the river.

“We are at the birthplace of our city,” Frey said. “We’re in a sacred spot for our indigenous community, and it’s a spot that should be highlighted.”

Dana Thompson of The Sioux Chef said the Water Works project will honor the indigenous heritage of the region.

“This place is a site of deep spirituality, a sacred site of peace and well-being for Dakota and Anishinaabe people,” she said. “The awareness will help fight a lot of the stigma in indigenous communities.”

Nikki Rugh of H+U Construction took photos of the mill ruins that have been unearthed while on a tourWednesday. Water Works is a multimillion dollar project that will radically change the look of the riverfront. ELIZABETH FLORES • liz.flores@startribune.com

The pavilion is expected to open in fall 2020 and the restaurant will open in spring 2021.

Construction on a second phase of the project will begin in 2021. The total cost of the redevelopment is about $30 million, with $17.9 million expected to come from private donors, according to the Minneapolis Parks Foundation.

