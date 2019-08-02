For Ben Henga, Monday’s accident at a downtown Minneapolis construction site could have been so much worse.
For three hours, he was trapped in a trench with sand up to his knees after a wall collapsed. One of his legs was caught in the shoring that also gave way and his foot was caught in the building’s footings. The site was so unstable that rescue crews could not use hydraulic equipment to get him out and instead used shovels to dig him out by hand.
Henga survived virtually unscathed.
“He’s our miracle man,” his mother Sharon said on Friday. “Everything tragic that could have happened, didn’t happen. He had a guardian angel watching over him.”
An angel maybe, but definitely paramedics and doctors from Hennepin County Medical Center who were by his side the entire time. So were 16 members of the technical rescue teams from the Minneapolis and St. Paul fire departments who pulled him to safety.
A few smiles and sighs of relief went up when Ben Henga was lifted out of the hole in a stretcher basket. He was talking and alert, and gave a thumbs up when he was loaded into an ambulance, authorities said Monday.
“We are grateful to the rescue workers,” Sharon Henga said.
Henga, 21, was treated at HCMC and released. He suffered no serious injuries. Not even a broken bone, a fact his mother attributed to the 4 gallons of milk he drinks each week.
Ben Henga was subcontractor for Kraus-Anderson. He removing some retaining wall boards at the below-ground site where a 17-story, 204-unit mixed-use building is going up at the corner of Washington and Park avenues when the accident happened.
Since 2015, workers trapped in trenches have led to three deaths in Minnesota, according to OSHA. Additionally, Minnesota employers are cited an average of 35 times a year for not providing employees working in an excavation site with an adequate protective system, OSHA said. The accident is under investigation.