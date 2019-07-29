A wall at a downtown Minneapolis construction site collapsed Monday morning, trapping one worker underneath.
A “technical rescue” was underway, said Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.
Crews were called to the construction site near Park and Washington avenues at 8:03 a.m. At least one person was buried in sand, according to reports on emergency scanners.
There were no more immediate details.
Check back with startribune.com, as this is a developing story.
