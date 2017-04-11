A plot twist has emerged in the case of the teenage girl from southern Minnesota whose supposed disappearance inspired a personal Facebook posting by a police chief who once was a runaway himself.

Authorities are now saying that Audrey Lukes was never missing, as her mother in Montgomery had contended for weeks, and the girl’s grandparents even took her out for ice cream and gave her money while law enforcement was trying to find her.

Misdemeanor counts of falsely reporting a crime were filed last week in Le Sueur County District Court against Audrey’s mother, 35-year-old Tiffany M. Lukes, and the girl’s grandparents, 61-year-old Linda Lukes and 60-year-old Ronald Lukes.

Each were charged by summons and are scheduled to appear in court on June 21. If convicted, the maximum punishment is 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Audrey Lukes’ case had been publicized as a disappearance by a chronic runaway ever since her family reported on Feb. 22 that she had been missing for a couple of days. A month later and just as she turned 16 years old, Audrey turned up safe in Duluth, more than 200 miles from her home southwest of the Twin Cities.

Shortly before Lukes surfaced, Kenyon Police Chief Lee Sjolander drew on his experience as a runaway at age 13 in an open letter on Facebook appealing that she come home.

Sjolander, whose personal ways on social media won him a trip to the White House during the Obama administration, said he was reaching out to Audrey as an “old guy who’s a dad first, and a cop second.”

Now comes another layer to Audrey’s travels and exactly who knew what and when inside her family, according to the criminal complaints:

Two weeks after Tiffany Lukes reported her daughter missing, police asked the mother to bring in a photo of Audrey for posting on Facebook. Frustrated by the mother failing to keep contact with police, officer Daniel Siebsen went to the home, where the grandparents also lived, and obtained a photo of the girl.

On March 23, Audrey spoke with Montgomery Police Sgt. Pete Bulger, saying she was in the Duluth area and that her mother and grandparents had known of her whereabouts.

The teen said she had been in contact with her family members frequently for the past month and “on one or two occasions had returned to her residence in Montgomery to shower and obtain fresh clothes,” the complaint read.

During the weekend of March 17-20, Audrey and her grandparents went out for ice cream and they “had given her money on a couple of occasions during the time she was supposedly missing.”

The mother and grandmother both acknowledged to police they misled authorities into believing they didn’t know where Audrey was, the complaint read.

A telephone message was left at the Lukes home, where the mother and grandparents all live, seeking a response to the allegations and any explanation for allegedly making a false report.

The charging document listing Officer Siebsen as the complainant made multiple references to the efforts by various law enforcement agencies to find someone who was never missing in the first place.

“This false information led to a great deal of law enforcement time being put into trying to find [Audrey],” the complaint read. “Tiffany Marie Lukes made the situation even worse during this time by, in the latter stages, making public pleas to the media for her daughter’s safe return, in a manner clearly indicating she had no idea as to her daughter’s location.”