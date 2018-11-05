A Washington County motorist has been charged with several crimes after allegedly driving within inches of Olympic champion skier Jessie Diggins during a training session along a rural stretch of road near her Afton home.

George G. Frost, 37, of St. Marys Point was charged late last week in District Court with assault, reckless driving, careless driving, disorderly conduct and nuisance on a public roadway in connection with his encounter with Diggins and training partner Kris Hansen on Oct. 28.

“The very unfortunate incident this past weekend is completely unacceptable behavior and we have zero tolerance for this type of aggressive, threatening, and dangerous behavior,” City Administrator Ron Moorse said in a statement Friday.

Frost has not returned messages seeking his reaction to the allegations.

“We were fortunate this time that it involved two adults who knew what to do and handled it as best as could be expected,” Moorse said. “But ... we have to recognize that this could just as easily have happened to the younger people, junior and senior high students, who also train here.”

Diggins said in a blog post last week that she and her Stillwater High School coach, Kris Hansen, were roller-skiing single file and left plenty of room for any approaching vehicle when an SUV “buzzed us so close that I was rocked sideways from the wind.”

“He could have killed us,” Diggins said in a telephone interview Wednesday with the Star Tribune. “You can’t take it back, a moment of road rage.”

What unfolded on westbound 15th Street S. roughly a third of the way into a 3¼-hour workout, the 27-year-old cross-country gold medalist wrote, was “the most incredible display of aggressive bullying and ‘I’m bigger than you and I’m in [an] SUV so I’m going to harass you’ that I’ve ever seen in person.”

Diggins said that after the SUV passed them, it stopped on the straight stretch of road with a hill ahead in the distance.

“We tried to ski by him, he kept driving on the right side of the road so that we were forced to the middle of the road,” she continued. “When we sped up, he sped up. When we slowed down, he came to a stop, blocking us from getting back to the side of the road.

“I knocked on the window a few times shouting that he was going to get us killed, and he flipped me the finger and turned the music up.”

Diggins said she wrote down the license plate number in the dirt as the SUV sped away, and she contacted law enforcement.

“If that guy had been 6 inches closer to us, we would be in the hospital or dead,” she wrote.